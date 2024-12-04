LIAT (2020) Enhances Travel Options with Tortola Route

LIAT (2020) Ltd Launches New Flights to Tortola

LIAT (2020) Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of its new route to Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Starting December 8, 2024, travellers can enjoy convenient connections across LIAT20’s network to the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS).

This new route addition will provide passengers with more options and flexibility for their travel plans. The addition of Tortola to LIAT20’s network underscores our commitment to expanding our presence in the Caribbean and offering more travel opportunities to our customers.

LIAT (2020) Ltd CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam stated, “We are excited to announce the launch of our flights to the British Virgin Islands, marking a key milestone in delivering on our startup’s core value proposition of enabling same-day travel from the northern to southern Caribbean. This route launch brings our commitment to seamless regional connectivity closer to reality, and we are proud to achieve this step in our mission to strengthen connections across the region.”

Premier and Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Sustainable Development, Honourable Dr. Natalio D. Wheatley, added “We are delighted to welcome LIAT 2020’s new route to Tortola. This is a significant step in enhancing connectivity between the Virgin Islands and our Caribbean neighbours. Improved air access is critical to the continued growth of our tourism industry, and this new service from LIAT 2020 will allow more visitors to experience the beauty, culture and hospitality of the territory. It also provides an important link for our local residents, fostering greater regional integration. We commend LIAT 2020 for its commitment to the region and look forward to building on this partnership to drive economic and tourism growth.”