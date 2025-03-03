LIAT Soars to New Heights with Hahnair Partnership

LIAT (2020) Soars Global with Groundbreaking GDS Partnership

In a major leap forward for Caribbean air travel, LIAT (2020) has joined forces with industry powerhouse Hahnair, adding to its leading partner portfolio of over 350 partner airlines worldwide. This strategic partnership places LIAT20’s flights at travel consultants’ fingertips across 190 markets through the X1 code integration in major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs).

The partnership marks a significant milestone in LIAT’s rapid expansion since its August 2024 launch. LIAT (2020) 5L operates under the brands LIAT20 and LIAT, embodying the legacy and future of Caribbean aviation from its base in Antigua and Barbuda. From its maiden flight to Castries, Saint Lucia, LIAT20 has swiftly established itself as a vital link in Caribbean aviation, now serving 13 destinations through an impressive network of 25 routes. Operating from its main hub at Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU), LIAT (2020) has become instrumental in weaving the Caribbean’s islands closer together.

This integration with Hahnair Technologies revolutionizes booking accessibility, enabling travel consultants worldwide to seamlessly book and issue LIAT20 flights through their preferred GDS platforms, with tickets issued on HR-169. The move represents a significant step in LIAT20’s mission to enhance Caribbean connectivity and streamline travel experiences.

About LIAT (2020) Limited LIAT (2020) Limited is the regional airline carrier known for its safety record and ability to connect the Caribbean islands. Operating with an enhanced fleet of ERJ145 and ATR42-600 aircraft, LIAT20 continues to be a key driver of economic development and regional integration. With a continued emphasis on safety, operational efficiency, and service excellence, LIAT20 is working to redefine travel in the Caribbean.