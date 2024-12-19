LIAT20 Introduces Same-Day Connections from Jamaica to Multiple Islands

LIAT (2020) Ltd Launches New Flights to Jamaica

Travelers across the Caribbean can now enjoy easier and more convenient access to Jamaica, thanks to the launch of LIAT (2020) Ltd new nonstop route to Kingston from Antigua.

This service marks a significant enhancement in regional connectivity reducing the need for overnight stays or long layovers and allowing same day connections to Jamaica from St Maarten, Tortola, St Kitts, Grenada and Trinidad. Travelers from these islands can now easily enjoy Jamaica’s reggae, hospitality, and natural beauty and benefit from improved connectivity across the Caribbean.

LIAT20’s CEO, Hafsah Abdulsalam, expressed enthusiasm for this new chapter:

As we welcome Jamaica into our network, and expand connectivity across the Caribbean, it is a proud and historic moment for LIAT20. For the first time ever, LIAT20 is providing travelers same day connections from Jamaica to other Caribbean destinations, that were not previously accessible from Jamaica in the same day. This remarkable expansion is a bold step forward in our mission to seamlessly connect the islands, foster regional integration, and make travel truly effortless for everyone.

“The addition of LIAT20 to Jamaica’s expanding aviation network marks another significant milestone in our journey to become the Caribbean’s premier aviation hub,” says Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism. “With multiple regional carriers now serving Kingston, we’re not just creating travel connections – we’re strengthening the bonds between Caribbean peoples. This new service makes it easier for families to reunite, for business relationships to flourish, and for visitors to experience our shared Caribbean heritage. As we welcome LIAT20, we celebrate not only enhanced regional connectivity but also the deepening of cultural and economic ties that make our region stronger.”

The addition of this route further expands LIAT20’s network to 12 territories: Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Grenada, Jamaica, St, Vincent & the Grenadines, St, Kitts & Nevis, St, Maarten, St, Lucia, Tortola, & Trinidad & Tobago.

Passengers can book their tickets through the LIAT20 website at www.flyliat20.com, our Customer Experience Centre at +1 (268) 713-5428, [email protected], the ticketing kiosk at the VC Bird International Airport and travel agents.

About LIAT (2020) Limited LIAT (2020) Limited is the regional airline carrier known for its safety record and ability to connect the Caribbean islands. Operating with an enhanced fleet of ERJ145 and ATR42-600 aircraft, LIAT20 continues to be a key driver of economic development and regional integration. With a continued emphasis on safety, operational efficiency, and service excellence, the airline aims to redefine travel in the Caribbean. Media

