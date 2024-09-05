LIAT20 Launches St Vincent Flights for Just US$99

LIAT20 has announced that it will begin flights to St. Vincent (SVG) in October.

The airline made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday, September 5th.

In early August, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said he was hopeful that LIAT2020 will fly to St. Vincent (SVG).

“Discover the beauty of St. Vincent for just US$99 plus tax! Our upcoming flights offer you an affordable escape to this Caribbean gem.”

“Flights will begin on October 4th, so book your seat now by calling +1 (268)-713-5428 or emailing [email protected]”.

LIAT2020 also plans to launch their new generation, the 128-seat E2 195 narrow-body aircraft, before the end of the first year.