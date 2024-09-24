LIAT 2020 to Commence Inaugural Flights to St. Vincent on October 4

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) is delighted to announce the official launch of LIAT 2020’s inaugural flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), set to commence on October 4, 2024.

This milestone further strengthens regional connectivity, making SVG more accessible to travelers from the Caribbean and beyond.

The addition of LIAT 2020 flights offers a convenient, affordable travel option for those eager to discover the unparalleled beauty of SVG’s pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and rich cultural heritage.

As one of the most sought-after eco-tourism and yachting destinations in the region. St. Vincent and the Grenadines invites both adventure seekers and relaxation enthusiasts to experience the islands’ unique offerings.

Chief Executive Officer of SVGTA, Annette Mark, expressed her excitement about the new route:

“We are thrilled to welcome LIAT 2020 to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This now service will not only strengthen our tourism industry by providing more direct access to our islands, but it also reinforces our commitment to making SVG a premier destination in the Caribbean. We look forward to welcoming travelers who will now find it even easier to explore everything our islands have to offer.”

Inaugural Flight and Celebration

The highly anticipated inaugural flight will touch down at Argyle International Airport (AIA) on October 4, 2024.

Upon arrival, passengers will be treated to a grand welcome ceremony, showcasing the vibrant culture of SVG with live entertainment, traditional displays, and local culinary delights.

LIAT 2020 will initially offer services from major Caribbean hubs, including Barbados, Antigua, and Grenada, providing convenient connections for both regional and international travelers.

These flights will facilitate smoother travel experiences for visitors coming for leisure, business, and family reunions.