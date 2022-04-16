Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre hosts Expo 2022

On Wednesday, April 13th, Liberty Lodge Boys Training Center launched its Expo 2022, displaying the various items created by its residents.

Expo 2022 was launched under the theme “empowering young men through entrepreneurship”.

Director of the Child Development Division Jemma Alexander said this theme “underscores the importance of providing young males with entrepreneurship skills in order to be successful in the workforce and to be productive citizens.

Jewellery, pepper sauces, skin care products, clothing hangers, paintings, and more were displayed.

After seeing the economic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had globally, the centre’s staff decided it was crucial to provide the boys at the centre with skills that would enable them to succeed.

Liberty Lodge Boys Training Center provides care and support for boys from six to seventeen years of age in need of care, as well as juveniles in conflict with the law.

The centre provides counselling, entrepreneurship skills, life skills, art and craft, and woodworking classes.