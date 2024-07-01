Light Showers and Thunderstorms Expected Across SVG

Weak unstable conditions continue to meander across the island chain, with clouds converging across our islands.

Fair and sunny skies could allow day-time heating, coupling with light winds to result in partly cloudy skies, light-moderate showers and isolated/localised thunderstorm activity across parts of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert…Fairly good visibility continues across our area, except during showers.

Light-gentle (< 20km/h) breeze across our islands could vary from north-easterly to south-easterly in some locations, decreasing to calm at times. Wind speeds are expected to gradually increase (~ 25km/h) during Friday.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 0.5m west of our islands and ranging 1.0m – 1.5m east of our islands.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue updates/advisories as necessary.