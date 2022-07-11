Lions club St Vincent South installs new officers

An installation ceremony was held on Saturday, July 9th at the Paradise Inn Hotel for incoming officers of the Lions Club St. Vincent South. Lion Dionne John was elected as the club president for the 2022/2023 Lionistic year.

John has been a lion for more than 15 years and has served in several capacities at the club and Multiple District 60 (MD60) levels. She is a past Cabinet Secretary-Treasurer of MD60B; District Governor Communications Advisor; Lion of the Year for MD60B, Zone 3C, Lions Club St. Vincent South and secretary of the year for MD60B and Zone 3C, among others.

In addition to her role as President, she is the Chairperson of the Marketing and Communications Committee for MD60B (which stretches from Grenada in the South to Cayman Islands in the north).

Lion Suzette May was elected to serve as the new club secretary. The club’s vice-presidents are Lion Janiel George and Elroy John MJF.

In her remarks, the new president dedicated her year as President to the memory of her dear friend deceased Lion Evans Bernard “EB” John. “Accordingly, during my tenure The Lions Club St. Vincent South will give support and make a monetary contribution to the memorial scholarship Fund in his honour. I hope that this will continue even after am no longer president. “

She also called on Lions, “to become more involved in community projects and be more visible in our community. Being a Lion is about the people we serve, at the end of the day the only thing that matters as a Lion is how we serve because “We are the Lions.”

Since the club’s chartering in October 1978, its members have worked on a variety of projects in the local community, such as the National Public Speaking Competition for Secondary Schools, the planting of trees annually at Montreal Gardens for World Earth Day; the Re- Leaf Project which provide seedlings and implements to Farmers affected by the volcanic eruption and other disasters; annual scholarships, etc.

The Lions Club St. Vincent South meets every 2nd Tuesday and 4th Saturday monthly at 5:00 pm at the Lions Den, Enhams. Lions’ clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.