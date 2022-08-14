Lions Club St Vincent South partners to build a home in Ratho Mill

Together with the Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, and Project Self Help Group of East St. George, Lions Club St. Vincent South has undertaken the rebuilding of an unsafe home in Ratho Mill.

“The Lions Club St. Vincent South has been very fortunate to have formed some very longstanding partnerships over the years in order to accomplish their mission of ‘To Serve'”, according to a news release.

“Together with BRAGSA, we demolished the old structure, relocated the family, and began the process of rebuilding the home”, the release stated.