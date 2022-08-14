Sunday, August 14

Lions Club St Vincent South partners to build a home in Ratho Mill

Photo - Lions Club South St Vincent
Together with the Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, and Project Self Help Group of East St. George, Lions Club St. Vincent South has undertaken the rebuilding of an unsafe home in Ratho Mill.
“The Lions Club St. Vincent South has been very fortunate to have formed some very longstanding partnerships over the years in order to accomplish their mission of ‘To Serve'”, according to a news release.
“Together with BRAGSA, we demolished the old structure, relocated the family, and began the process of rebuilding the home”, the release stated.
Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

