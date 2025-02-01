Beache Takes Second Runner-Up at Miss OECS 2025

Miss Dominica captures Miss OECS 2025 title

Miss OECS Pageant 2025

Lisha Beache of St. Vincent and the Grenadines took the second runner-up spot at the Miss OECS 2025 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica on January 31, 2025.

The title of Miss OECS 2025 went to Miss Dominica Kyanna Dyer. Capturing the first runner was Timiqua Deterville of St. Lucia.

The other contestants that participated in the Miss OECS Pageant include Miss Shania Samuel, who represented Antigua and Barbuda, and Miss Mauricia Barzey, who represented Montserrat.

The theme of Miss OECS Pageant 2025 was “Elysian Elegance and Empowerment.”