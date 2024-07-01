Coach Vasha Adams to Enhance Basketball Skills in U.S

Coach Vasha Adams Local Level 1 FIBA Certified Coach to participate in International Coaching Apprenticeship in Basketball Scholarship Program (ICAB) at the University in Delaware, USA.

Coach Adams was selected by FIBA Instructors from one other local coach and hundreds of coaches from around the world. Adams holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Science from _______ West Texas A & M University. The ICAB program is funded by the International Olympic Solidarity (OS) through the National Olympic Committee (NOC). The OS would assume all financial responsibility of the program.

The ICAB program – International Coaching Apprenticeship in Basketball – aims at providing national-level coaches or people responsible of sport development in their country with an opportunity to enrich their basketball knowledge skills and proficiencies

The program started 31st May, 2024 and consists in 4 modules:

A 4-month online preparation with 2 sessions per month with guest speakers A 2-day workshop in Newark (USA) A 3-week apprenticeship in a NCAA club A 3-day final workshop

Adams has demonstrated a strong background and knowledge in sports science over the years and has practical experience as a national coach. Coach Adams experiences in sports particularly in basketball includes but not limited to:

Basketball scholarship to West Texas A &M University

Long Term Athlete Development – LTAD Certificate

All American basketball team

Honourable mention on the all-American basketball team

Basketball player of the month in the month of February at West Texas A & M University

National sports woman of the year nominee 2008 and 2009

Rookie of the tournament Gillian Brazier basketball tournament in Antigua, 2008

All-star team Gillian Brazier basketball tournament Antigua

Member of FIBA World Coaching staff of children at the world basketball camp in Turkey

FIBA Commissioner and table official certification, 2023

Member of St. Vincent and the Grenadines National basketball team

Coach and Supervise activities for Primary & Secondary School Students

Coach Adams would travel to the USA on Monday 7th October, 2024 under the care of the University of Delaware and return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday 6th November, 2024. Throughout her stay in the USA Adams would be imbedded within an NCAA Division I basketball programme, following which she would return to the University of Deleware to share with their peers what she gained from the experience and to present a professional development plan.

The SVGBF thanks the NOC and wish Coach Adams success in her program. The SVGBF endorse Coach Vasha Adams participation and notes that this type of training will enable her to upgrade her technical knowledge and practical experience and to thus further develop the sport of basketball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Region.