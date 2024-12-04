Local Organizations Support RSVGPF’s Annual Caroling Competition

RSVGPF Receives Generous Donations for Annual Christmas Caroling Contest

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) received significant support for its highly anticipated Annual Christmas Caroling Contest during a ceremony held on December 3, 2024, at the Police Headquarters Conference Room.

This year’s competition, themed “It’s 2024, We’re Caroling for Sure!”, promises to be an exhilarating event featuring 14 choirs; seven senior choirs from divisions and departments within the RSVGPF and its Auxiliary Force, and seven junior choirs from Police Youth Clubs.

The Traffic Angels and the Spring Village Youth Club are returning as defending champions in the senior and junior categories, respectively.

The ceremony was held to acknowledge and receive generous contributions to support this year’s Christmas Caroling Contest. Standard Caribbean Shipping Inc., represented by Mr. Alwyn “Allie” Munroe, sponsored the competition’s trophies, while the Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU), represented by Manager Sis. Ayanna Samuel and Board Member Ms. Ruth Jacobs, donated $5,000.00 ECC. These donations play a vital role in ensuring the event’s success and highlight the ongoing support of both organizations toward the initiatives of the RSVGPF.

The donations were received by Commissioner of Police (Ag.), Mr. Envill Williams, and witnessed by Superintendent of Police (SOP) Junior Simmons, coordinator of the contest, and other members of the Christmas Caroling Planning Committee.

This year’s caroling contest promises to be a delightful evening filled with festive cheer, talent, and community spirit. The RSVGPF extends heartfelt gratitude to its sponsors and invites the public to attend and support the event.

The Annual Christmas Caroling Contest is scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2024, at 7:00 PM at the Central Police Station in Kingstown. The RSVGPF invites everyone to join us in this joyful event. Let’s come together to celebrate the season and cheer on our talented choirs!