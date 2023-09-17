SVG Sailing competes in Worldwide event, “Bart’s Bash”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association participated in Bart’s Bash, a worldwide sailing event. The competition took place in Callaqua Bay, out of the Blue Lagoon Hotel and Marina, with sunshine and a moderate wind, ideal sailing conditions.

Twenty young sailors in Topaz’s, Open Skiffs, Megabytes, and the ‘Olympic ILCA 6’ competed in this enjoyable contest. Logan Banfield won the SVG, followed by Zachary McLawrence and Kai Marks-Dasent. All results will be uploaded to the Worldwide Bart’s Bash results page, allowing our sailors to compare their performance to that of the rest of the world.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the mariners’ families and friends for making the event possible, and to @limersrecliners for the after-race lime.

The next event for the Sailing Association is the PanAm Games, which will be conducted in Chile in October. This will be the first time SVG Sailing has participated in a competition of this caliber. The SVG National Olympic Committee is thanked for their support.

SVG Sailing Association is dedicated to a community-based sailing program that teaches sailing techniques. The primary objective is to have enjoyment, but also to identify talent, whether it be to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines in international competitions or to obtain vocational qualifications for careers in the sailing industry.