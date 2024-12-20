Logos Hope Set to Dock in SVG From May 29, 2025

Logos Hope is in the Caribbean and will dock in St. Vincent from May 29 to June 17, 2025.

The ship regarded as the floating book fair is expected to bring with it 5,000 different titles of books for sale.

The books will cover a range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cooking, medicine, languages, as well as children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, Bibles, and more.

GBA Ships E.V., an international charitable organisation based in Germany, operates the MV Logos Hope.

Since 1970, the organisation has welcomed more than 45 million visitors to its gangway in more than 160 countries and territories around the world.