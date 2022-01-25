Long-line Road In North Leeward Nearing Completion

According to the representative for North Leeward Hon Carlos James, work on the Long Line road in North Leeward continues at a rapid pace.

In a Facebook posting, James said work continues on the final stage of the Longline Road, which will connect farmers to arable and fertile lands in the mountains of North Leeward.

“We are preparing North Leeward for the transformation in all sectors of our economy, including agriculture and tourism”, James said.

The Minister stated that work would commence soon on the Copeland and AntoineMountain (Palmyra) Roads.

Other rehabilitative works will commence on-farm and feeder roads in the area in the coming months.

North Leeward, which was declared part of the Red Zone, suffered heavy crop losses due to the eruption of La Soufriere in 2021.

In the red zone alone, 100% of vegetable crops, 80% of root crops and 65% of arrowroot crops were destroyed, while the weight of the ash fall damaged 90% of tree crops.

In the orange zone, 75% of agricultural production was destroyed. Fisheries were also impacted due to changes in water conditions, and many livestock and poultry were killed.