Long Line Road in North Leeward officially opens

Long Line road in North Leeward, St Vincent and the Grenadines was officially open on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking at the opening ceremony MP for North Leeward Carlos James said the design and construction of the road were valued at $3.3 Million United States dollars.

James said the English and German gutters which were also built under the Road project cost $1 Million dollars.

Long Line road which connects Westwood village with the community of Belmont, Rose Hall would mainly serve the farmers of North Leeward.

The Road Rehabilitation was completed under the Regional Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project, which was funded by the World Bank and co-funded by the European Union – at an estimated cost of 10 million EC dollars.

The MP also looking forward said, under a World Bank Project called ‘Unleashing the Blue Economy, the government have access to US $4.5 Million dollars to spend in North Leeward on tourism and Eco tourism development mainly centred around the Blue Economy.

In 2006, the World Bank classified St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as one of the top five (5) most vulnerable countries in the world to natural disasters, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, landslides, rain and drought. These hazards have caused significant and recurrent damage to national infrastructure, including housing, road networks, schools, hospitals and utilities.

Over the last decade, SVG began its risk reduction activities, with the development of disaster preparedness and response investments. During this period, several of the activities in disaster risk reduction focused on the development of national disaster plans, setting up the disaster management agency, and promoting public education and awareness.