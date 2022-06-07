Lord Ashcroft, yachtsmen, highlight garbage issue on Mayreau

The southern Grenadine island of Mayreau appears to be experiencing problems with an overflowing, uncontrolled refuse dump. This was highlighted by Ken Goodings of the Caribbean Navigator on June 1 and Lord Ashcroft on January 1.

In light of the situation, Gordon offered some advice for yachtsmen visiting the island.

“Please hold on to your boat’s garbage until you can dispose of it in Grenada, Carriacou, Union, or Bequia, where they may be able to handle it more efficiently”.

“Mayreau lacks an organized, sustainable garbage system. “The old dump at Saline Bay can’t be maintained,” Gordon said on social media.

Gordon observed that large bags of cruiser and commercial daysail trash were thrown alongside the road or into the bushes for dogs, birds and vermin to tear open.

Unless they’re based on Union Island, Gordon said, even the local pirogues serving cruisers in Tobago Cays have no place to place trash bags.

In December, Lord Michael Anthony Ashcroft, in a tweet to St Vincent Times, says that while he enjoyed visiting Mayreau in December 2021, he was also disappointed by what he saw on the Grenadine island.

“I really enjoy visiting your country but was disturbed to walk past this rotting garbage on Mayreau”.

MP for the Southern Grenadines Terrance Ollivierre told St Vincent Times that there is no controlled dumpsite on the island.

“The area where garbage is thrown used to be an open hole, but it’s filled now, so it’s just disposed around the area. Some people try to see what they can do when it gets out of hand. However, there is no proper management”.

“The people on the island would pay an individual to dump the garbage in the area; I am talking about next to the salt pond where it is located”.

Ollivierre said he hopes that the government will act soonest rather than later.

Mayreau is the smallest inhabited island of the Grenadines, with an area of about 0.46 sq. Miles, and accessible only by boat.