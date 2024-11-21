L’Oréal-UNESCO Honors Young Talents in the Caribbean

Young Talents Caribbean Region L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science: Empowering a Generation of Female Researchers

“The world needs science and science needs women”. The Young Talents Caribbean Region L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science (FWIS) program is a partnership between L’Oréal Caribe, the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, with the support of the Caribbean Academy of Sciences and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), Caribbean Division– seeking to connect the dots between Caribbean development challenges, scientific research, and female empowerment by recognizing and honoring two young scientists with an endowment of $10,000 USD to further develop their scientific endeavors.

The annual FWIS Awards Ceremony was held in October 25, at the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Campus, during the 39th AAAS Caribbean Division Convention. The event attracted notable figures within the scientific community of the Caribbean, all to celebrate the achievements of two bright, accomplished, young women whose futures in STEM are still unfolding.

The 2024 FWIS recipients in the Caribbean specialize in the fields of agricultural science and sustainability.

Gillian Rowe, whose research focuses on the identification of causative agents for ginger rhizome rot at the University of West Indies, Mona in Jamaica, aims to enhance commercial ginger spice production. By profiling microbial communities, Mrs. Rowe seeks to develop eco-friendly agroproducts such as probiotics and bio stimulants to combat this disease. In the long term, this research will contribute to understanding local biodiversity, benefiting not only ginger but also other commercial crops and clinical microbiology in Jamaica. By tailoring agroproducts to local conditions, the work promises to lower production costs for farmers, reduce post-harvest losses, and support the livelihoods of many farmers, particularly women, as they restore their infected agriculture.

Savanna Lloyd, PhD., whose research focuses on organic semiconductor materials at the University of West Indies, Mona in Jamaica, is dedicated to optimizing deposition processes for highly efficient electronic devices. Recognizing the limitations of traditional inorganic materials used in processor chips, LED displays, and photovoltaic panels, Dr. Lloyd explores the advantages of organic semiconductors, which can be fabricated using simpler and more cost-effective methods. By developing a meniscus-guided deposition process, the research aims to induce uniform molecular self-assembly in thin films, balancing processability, thin film integrity, and molecular orientation. This innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize the production of electronic devices, making them more accessible and efficient.

“L’Oréal Caribe is proud to recognize this second edition of For Women in Science program, in our region. This initiative gives Caribbean women in STEM the visibility and resource contributions needed to help them excel in their fields, advance their careers and establish themselves as leaders and role models for the next generation of girls and young women. We are delighted to showcase this class of FWIS awardees, who will undoubtedly carry on this legacy, complete groundbreaking research and inspire others to impact the world through their game-changing science”, said Gilles Delaunay, General Manager of L’Oréal Caribe.

The For Women in Science philanthropic program embodies L’Oréal’s fundamental belief in the indispensable connection between science and women. This initiative aspires to cultivate a doctorate, postdoctoral, and early career community of women, empowering them to persist in their research, attain leadership roles, and become inspirational mentors for the generations of women and girls that will follow in their path.

“This joint initiative represents a significant advancement in providing ongoing support for this essential program. By this effort, we aim not only to increase research publications but also to empower women scientists to utilize their expertise for the development of our region. Our optimistic vision is for this transformative initiative to have a lasting presence in our community for years ahead”, said Dr. Natasha de León, president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), Caribbean Division

The Young Talents Caribbean Region marked the 53rd national and regional L’Oréal UNESCO For Women in Science program around the world, covering 24 islands in the region. The peer review and jury deliberation were chaired by members from the Caribbean Academy of Sciences. The candidates are evaluated based on their intellectual merit, research potential, scientific excellence, and their commitment to supporting women and girls in science.

“Our collaborative global initiative, the For Women in Science program, has made a significant impact on creating a more inclusive environment for women in scientific careers. It has also sparked a wider societal transformation among institutions, partners, public authorities, and the scientific and academic communities. This effort has promoted a genuine cultural shift, which is essential for sustainable development”, said Ms. Danielle Cliche, Director and Representative, UNESCO Office for the Caribbean.

The program key action is: Promoting gender equality in science; at the end of the 1990s, there were only 27% women scientists worldwide. By 2014, this had become 30%, and today we have reached 33% but the progress is far too slow. (Sources: The UNESCO Science report, 2021). Empowering women scientists to break the glass ceiling; distinct challenges remain to women advancing their careers in science. Only 18% of senior scientific roles are occupied by women in Europe. And valorizing the contribution of women to science; women in science are still not visible enough and we need more of them to act as role models for younger generations. For example, only 25 women have received the Nobel Prizes in science since its creation in 1901.

“This collaborative effort marks a positive step towards sustained support for this well needed program. With the introduction of this competitive grant, we hope that this will not only to encourage the publication of more research but also to spur women scientists to leverage their work for the region’s development. The forward-looking vision is for this impactful initiative to endure in our region for many years to come”, said Dr. Marvadeen Singh-Wilmot, Representative of the Caribbean Academy of Sciences.