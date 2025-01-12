Los Angeles Wildfire: 16 Dead As ‘Hell Fire’ Rips Through LA

At least 16 people have died as wildfires rage in Los Angeles – and there are fears the number will rise.

Officials say it may take several weeks to identify victims as traditional methods – such as fingerprinting and visual identification – may not be possible.

An executive order designed to speed up the rebuilding of lost homes in LA has been put in place by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The order suspends Ceqa review and the California Coastal Act, which work to minimise the environmental impact of proposed building projects, as well as suspending some permits in order to make rebuilding quicker and more affordable.

There are also protections against price gouging on services related to the fires such as building materials and storage services.

He says “one thing I won’t give in to is delay. Delay is denial for people.”

“The executive order I signed today will help cut permitting delays, an important first step in allowing our communities to recover faster and stronger.”

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) says 150,000 people are now under evacuation orders in Los Angeles county – in areas affected by the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

More than 700 people are being housed in nine shelters in the county, external, Cal OES spokesperson Michael Traum says in a statement.

An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life and those impacted need to leave immediately, the organisation says.

Evacuation warnings, which differ from evacuation orders, are also in place for both the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire. An evacuation warning means there’s impending danger to life or property and advice is to gather your belongings and prepare to evacuate.

Cal OES confirms that evacuation orders and warnings issued due to the Kenneth and Hurst Fires have been lifted.