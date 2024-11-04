Love Notes Donates $15,000 in Supplies to MCMH

On October 31st, 2024, at 4 p.m., Love Notes handed over approximately $15,000 worth of supplies to mothers affected by Hurricane Beryl and the Maternity B Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.
The donated items fulfill a promise to use proceeds from his landmark show, Love Notes: ‘Love and Laughter,” held on August 3rd, 2024, at Victoria Park, to support mothers in maternity ward B.
This is the second time Love Notes has donated proceeds from the annual show to the ward.
The ward received donations worth about $7,000 from last year’s show.
The show featured cultural ambassador Darron Andrews, Jamaican comedian Dr. Oliver Samuels, and other local and international musicians.
“As a cultural ambassador and a Vincentian, I’m committed to helping those in need; the strength of a mother is admirable, and I don’t know where I would have been today without my mother.”
“So we start here, and we stand in support of the nurturers and will continue to do so as long as we can. Support the mothers, and by extension, you support the nation.