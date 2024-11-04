Love Notes Donates $15,000 in Supplies to MCMH

Love Notes On October 31st, 2024, at 4 p.m.,handed over approximately $15,000 worth of supplies to mothers affected by Hurricane Beryl and the Maternity B Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The donated items fulfill a promise to use proceeds from his landmark show, Love Notes: ‘Love and Laughter,” held on August 3rd, 2024, at Victoria Park, to support mothers in maternity ward B.

Love Notes This is the second timehas donated proceeds from the annual show to the ward.

The ward received donations worth about $7,000 from last year’s show.

The show featured cultural ambassador Darron Andrews, Jamaican comedian Dr. Oliver Samuels, and other local and international musicians.

“As a cultural ambassador and a Vincentian, I’m committed to helping those in need; the strength of a mother is admirable, and I don’t know where I would have been today without my mother.”