Love takes the plunge: First Black couple to marry underwater in Grenada

Arthur and Kim Miller just made history as the first Black couple to get married underwater — and they chose Grenada as their dream destination!

In our brand-new underwater chapel, located in Grand Mal and installed by the Grenada Tourism Authority, this trailblazing couple celebrated love like never before, combining Grenada’s passion for both dive and romance in the depths of our Caribbean paradise.

Congratulations to the Millers on this incredible milestone! We’re honoured to host this incredible, record-breaking moment that will forever be etched in the heart of Grenada’s pristine waters!