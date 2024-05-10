Weather Update

Low Chance of Rain, Saharan Dust to Affect SVG Weekend Weather

Times Staff

The chance of significant shower activity across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines over the weekend is low as moisture content remains limited at both low and middle levels, and sinking air aloft.

In addition, Saharan dust intrusion will continue to be across the island chain limiting shower activity and reducing visibility and air quality.

The days will continue to be hot and humid. The highest chance of a few showers increases from Sunday night, with Monday forecast to be occasionally cloudy with chance of few scattered showers.

East  southeasterly  (ESE)  trades  at  15km/h-25km/h  will  move  across  the  island  chain, backing to east (E) on occasion. Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m-1.5m on the western coasts and  peaking at 1.5m on the eastern coasts.

