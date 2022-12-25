Low-cost carrier Arajet request to fly eight new regional routes

Arajet accelerates expansion: request to fly eight new routes

Arajet (DM), a Dominican low-cost airline, wants to expand its regional service from Santo Domingo International Airport (SDQ). Eight new routes to six nations in Latin America and the Caribbean have been requested by Arajet from the Dominican Republic Civil Aviation Board (JAC).

The low cost airline is now looking to fly to Brazil, Honduras, Belize, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, and Guyana.

According to Resolution 278-2022 Certificate of Economic Authorization (CAE) number 25 filed on December 14, Arajet is betting on the routes as none of the eight is currently operated by other airlines.

According to Aviaciononline, the airline will be the topic of a public hearing on January 4, 2023, for the aeronautical authority’s approval to get the authorization.

As the low-cost carrier initially flies five new Boeing 737-8s, making it the third airline in the Caribbean to own a Boeing 737 MAX type after Cayman Airways and Caribbean Airlines, the new destinations will be a part of Arajet’s expansion strategy in 2023, once it obtains new aircraft.

Arajet already flies to 18 destinations in 11 countries across the Americas with a fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8s. The airline, which only started to fly in September 2022, is already looking to add eight more routes from its base in Santo Domingo Las Américas International Airport.