Low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus launches Mexico-Cuba route

The Mexican ultra-low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus has launched a new international route this week, connecting Mérida International Airport (MID) to Camagüey International Airport (CMW) in Cuba. This is Viva Aerobus’ seventh route between Mexico and the Caribbean country.

The newest route

Viva Aerobus began operating its new route on Thursday, flying between Mérida and Camagüey once a week onboard the airline’s Airbus A320 fleet. This is the latest route the ultra-low-cost carrier has launched from Mérida, a city located in the Yucatán Peninsula that has been experiencing an increase in weekly capacity.

The new Mérida-Camagüey route will be operated every Thursday. Viva Aerobus flight will depart at 16:10, landing at 19:20, local time, in Cuba. The return service will depart from Camagüey at 20:20, landing at 21:40, local time.

Currently, Viva Aerobus operates seven routes between Mexico and Cuba. The airline offers 22 weekly flights between both countries. Viva Aerobus flies daily from Mexico City International Airport (MEX) and Cancun International Airport (CUN) to Havana Airport (HAV). The airline also flies from Cancun to Camagüey (twice a week), Holguin (HOG, twice a week), and Santa Clara (SNU, once a week). Finally, Viva also operates a twice-a-week service between Merida and Havana.