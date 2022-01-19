Low Level Seismic Activity Continues At La Soufrière Volcano

Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent continues to be at a low level since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April, 2021.

In its regular update, the UWI Seismic Centre said no lahar signals have been recorded during the reporting period.

Current activity is consistent with a period of unrest after an eruption. This can continue for weeks to months. While volcanic activity has been on a decline, there is the continued presence of near-surface hot spots, daily seismic activity and persistent degassing.

There is a small, but not insignificant, possibility that magmatic activity might restart, should there be an influx of new magma from depth.

4. The volcano is at alert level YELLOW.