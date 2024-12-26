Lower-Level Clouds Set to Bring Scattered Showers to SVG

Concentrations of Saharan dust have thinned-out across our area and a few showers are crossing the islands. Patches of lower-level clouds are likely to converge across the islands by weekend, bringing a few scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Moderate-occasionally fresh (20 – 30km/h) breeze across our islands are gradually decreasing, becoming gentle (~ 15km/h) by Sunday and wind directions vary between north-east and east south-east in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 1.0m west of our islands and up to 1.5m east of our islands. Swell heights are gradually falling and sea conditions are expected to be slight over the weekend; swells could near 0.5m west of our islands and 1.2m east of our islands.