Lowmans Hill man arrested for theft, abduction, attempted rape

Lowmans Hill Labourer Charged with Multiple Serious Offences

On October 27, 2024, police arrested and charged Kesroy Ryan Bowen, a 24-year-old Labourer of Lowmans Hill, with multiple serious offences including Theft, Abduction, Attempted Rape, and Wounding.

Investigations revealed that on October 20, 2024, in Arnos Vale, the accused allegedly carried away a female complainant without her consent from Arnos Vale to Lowmans Hill.

On October 21, 2024, in Arnos Vale, Bowen is also accused of stealing one multicolored purse valued at $60.00 ECC containing $3.00 ECC, totaling $63.00 ECC, the property of the female complainant.

Further investigations indicate that on October 22, 2024, in Lowmans Hill, the accused, with intent to commit the offence of rape, engaged in acts more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence.

Additionally, on the same date and location, Bowen unlawfully and maliciously wounded the female complainant by stabbing her on the right hand with a pair of scissors.

The accused was apprehended and taken before the Serious Offences Court on October 29, 2024 to answer to the charges. He was not expected to plea because of the indictable nature of the offences. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.00 ECC with one surety. He was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday, between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Family Court for October 30, 2024.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force remains committed to public safety and the rule of law. The recent arrest and charging of the accused reflect our ongoing efforts to maintain national security while ensuring due process is upheld.