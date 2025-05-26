Lowmans leeward man charged with Belmont shooting

LOWMANS LEEWARD MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE COUNTS OF MURDER , ATTEMPTED MURDER

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has made a significant breakthrough in its investigation into the deadly shooting incident that occurred in Belmont on May 16, 2025, which resulted in three deaths and injuries to several others.

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police arrested and charged Kesroy Ryan, a 25-year-old labourer of Lowmans Leeward, with the following offences:

Murder

With malice aforethought, caused the death of Leslyn Davis, a 68-year-old businesswoman of Belmont, by an unlawful act, to wit, by shooting her about her body with a gun.

With malice aforethought, caused the death of Demeon Cumberbatch, a 38-year-old labourer of Belmont, by an unlawful act, to wit, by shooting him about his body with a gun.

With malice aforethought, caused the death of Haynesly Browne, a 30-year-old labourer of Belmont, by an unlawful act, to wit, by shooting him about his body with a gun.

Attempted Murder:

With intent to commit the offence of murder on Haydon Ballantyne, a 60-year-old labourer of Belmont, did an act which is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence, to wit, by shooting him on his left foot with a gun.

With intent to commit the offence of murder on Lorna Davis, a 68-year-old chef of Belmont, did an act which is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence, to wit, by shooting at her with a gun.

With intent to commit the offence of murder on Ban Craft Abbott, a 56-year-old plumber of Belmont, did an act which is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence, to wit, by shooting at him with a gun.

All of the offences were committed at Belmont between 9:00 p.m. and 9:03 p.m. on May 16, 2025.

This arrest marks a critical step in an investigation that remains ongoing. The successful outcome thus far is the result of dedicated efforts by the investigative team and the cooperation of members of the public.

The RSVGPF thanks all those who came forward with information that led to this development. We continue to appeal to anyone with additional information relating to this matter, or any other criminal activity, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at (784) 456-1810, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the police emergency numbers 999/911.

All tips will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Let us continue working together to preserve peace and safety across our nation.