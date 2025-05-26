St Vincent Police on Monday said one person was arrested on Saturday 24th in connection with the Belmont Triple Homicide.

Speaking at a press conference at Central Police Station in Kingstown, Police Commissioner Enville Williams said that Kesroy Ryan is in custody and will be arraigned in court today (Monday 26).

The police have charged Ryan with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

On Friday, May 16, masked assailants entered the establishment owned by Leslyn Davis and indiscriminately discharged their firearms, resulting in the deaths of Davis and two patrons, Dameon Cumberbatch and Joel Browne, according to a recent press release from the police.

A 7-year-old child, along with another individual, sustained injuries in the shooting incident.

In reference to Zachary Harry, a young man who died on Sunday evening in Lauders as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Williams said the gun in question belonged to a licensed firearm holder and stated that the matter is currently under investigation.

In connection with the murder in Vermont, ACP Trevor Bailey said a female who is not known to the police, is now of interest to the investigation.

Bailey also stated that the investigators of the Belmont Triple Homicide have received threats; however, that will not deter their continued search for the perpetrators.