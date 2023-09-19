Lyndell Simpson to demit office as Montserrat’s Deputy Governor

Montserrat to search for New Governor

Lyndell Simpson, Montserrat’s Deputy Governor, intends to leave the position when her contract with the government expires on July 31, 2024.

Simpson’s office made the revelation in a brief statement to the media yesterday.

Simpson, who has held the role of Deputy Governor since 2018, is the island’s longest-serving official. She served as acting deputy governor for two years until her official appointment.

According to the Deputy Governor’s Office, she will “move on to pursue other personal and professional endeavors.”

“During her tenure, she prioritized digitization of public service processes, advocacy for efficient public service delivery, compensation review, and performance management.” Mrs Simpson plans to continue working on pay and pension reform, as well as capacity building, in the coming months.”

The search for a new Deputy Governor will begin this week with the publication of a job advertising.