Gun and ammunition discovered in abandoned house in Rose Place

The coordinated efforts of members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to combat crime have led to the discovery of one M4 rifle, two magazines, fifty rounds of .22, twenty rounds of 10mm, two rounds of 9mm, and nine rounds of .45 ammunition along with two black masks.

A joint operation was conducted between members of the Rapid Response, Special Services, Narcotics, and Special Patrol Units on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the Rose Place community.

The area was searched and the guns and ammunition were discovered in an abandoned house opposite thei Kingstown Cemetery.

No arrest has been made up to press time. Investigations are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF