MacMillan Caribbean will donate over 2,000 books to SVG libraries

BOOKS ON THE MOVE IN NOVEMBER

Over two (2) thousand books are to be donated to branch libraries across St. Vincent and the Grenadines from MacMillan Education Caribbean, in an effort to promote reading among Vincentian children.

Director of Libraries, Archives and Documentation Services Michelle King-Campbell, spoke at the launch of the library caravan at the National Public Library on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.

King-Campbell emphasised that books and other learning tools are available at libraries as the library services continue to offer flexibility in meeting the needs of readers. The Director of Libraries encouraged parents to enroll their children in their local libraries as reading at an early age can foster growth and development. She thanked Mac Millan Education Caribbean for their continued support.

Marketing Manager of International Curriculum and Caribbean MacMillan Education, Amanda Naylor stated that MacMillan has a rich history that spans over a century and the company will continue to adapt to meet the changing needs of the public. Naylor expressed her delight at being part of the library project and promised to be present on November 19th for one of the library caravan events.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation, Myccle Burke said Macmillan Education Caribbean continues to be part of the “education enterprise” in the region. Burke highlighted that reading broadens horizons and imaginations where the reader can be part of a “whole new world”, this, he added can assist in children’s development.

Reading Ambassador Hance John echoed this sentiment and noted that the momentum in reading is building across the country.

Librarian of the UWI Open Campus, Patricia Baptiste urged parents to take responsibility in ensuring their children’s literacy is enhanced and strengthened, because the partnership among the education system, community as well the family will ensure that children become more engaged in reading. She outlined that reading advances fluency, vocabulary and connection.

The library caravan will run from November 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th. The theme is “Connecting Families and Communities through reading.”

Additionally, the month of November is termed Family Literacy Month in Libraries nationwide which would coincide with the importance of families in the development of literacy and learning. MacMillan Education Caribbean, Flow, Hands across the sea, Gaymes Books Centre, National Libraries and One St Vincent Group are all part of this national initiative.