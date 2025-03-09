Maduro Announces 15 Quarters of Economic Growth Despite Sanctions

The president also addressed the issue of taxes, announcing that Venezuela is entering a new phase of income tax collection as part of its economic model.

In a recent broadcast of Maduro Live De Repente, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, enthusiastically announced that the country has experienced 15 consecutive quarters of economic growth, described as “steady, self-sustaining, and sovereign.”

During his speech, President Maduro highlighted the ability of the government and the Venezuelan people to adapt to adversity, stating that they have learned to “do a lot with nothing” and “do even more with little.”

The president thanked economic actors, business leaders, and workers for their efforts, emphasizing that, despite external sanctions and attacks, social investment has strengthened socialist programs that benefit the people.

He reiterated that the union of various social and political forces has allowed for the design of a “war economy plan” to stabilize the nation and recover national income, which was severely impacted by sanctions imposed since 2017.

President Maduro recalled that Venezuela had historically relied on oil income for over a century and noted that the sanctions were aimed at destabilizing this revenue source. However, he emphasized that the government has worked on a new diversified productive model aimed at generating material wealth and economic autonomy.

He highlighted that 75% of the country’s income is allocated to social investment in areas such as health, education, housing, and public security, which he considers a significant achievement even in difficult times.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

87% of Venezuelans Disapprove of US Sanctions

This Wednesday, in the most recent Country Monitor for February, the pollster Hinterlaces reveals a majority rejection of the Venezuelan people to the sanctions, with 87% of those polled disagreeing with the U.S. applying sanctions against Venezuela.

Through its account in X Hinterlaces detailed that 87% of respondents reject the measures applied by Donald Trump when asked the question Do you agree or disagree with the United States applying economic and financial sanctions against the people?

The pollster specified that only 9% agree with the blockade; while 4% preferred not to answer.

It added that 91 % of those polled answered that the sanctions affect “all the people” and only 7 % to government officials and 2 % did not answer.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela’s Defense Minister Denounces 28 Foreign Vessels Operating in Dispute Area With Guyana

The Venezuelan Minister of People’s Power for Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, denounced on Sunday that 28 foreign drilling and tanker vessels operate in the area in dispute with Guyana, assuming a violation of international law.

“The Bolivarian National Armed Forces, in exercising its constitutional functions of guaranteeing national sovereignty and security in aquatic areas, categorically rejects the assertions made by the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, regarding the transit carried out by Ocean Patrol AB GUAIQUERÍ (PO-11), in waters that are sloping to be delimited,” reads the military statement.

Padrino Lopez specifies that in the execution of the Joint Military Operation “General Domingo Antonio Sifontes”, aimed at protecting the integrity of the maritime spaces of the Venezuelan Atlantic Façade and its incontrovertible territory, the Bolivarian Navy has verified, through satellite imagery, the presence of 28 foreign drilling vessels and tankers in the disputed area,

On the other hand, the minister denounces that “with the consent of the government of Guyana and in flagrant violation of international law” these vessels carry out activities of exploitation and marketing of hydrocarbons that lie underground.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Activates Plan for Absolute Productive Independence:

The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Treasury Department formalized the cancellation of license 41, which allowed the U.S. oil company Chevron to operate in Venezuela.

Venezuela’s Vice President and Minister of Hydrocarbons Delcy Rodriguez announced on Tuesday through her social networks that Venezuela has activated a plan of absolute productive independence in the face of sanctions against Chevron.

“President Nicolás Maduro has ordered the activation of the Absolute Productive Independence Plan, so that our hydrocarbons industry and the country’s economy continue its stable and diversified recovery,” the statement reads.

Likewise, it refers that the U.S. government, in its eagerness to harm the Venezuelan people, is self-inflicting damage by causing “an increase in the price of fuels and affecting the legal security of the investments of its companies abroad”.

According to the communiqué, this determination of the U.S. government succumbs once again to the pressure of failed and defeated opposition sectors in the South American country.

The Bolivarian government expresses in view of the unsuccessful efforts to inflict harm to the Venezuelan people that “a great conscience and national union will continue to mark the path of economic recovery with social justice” and in absolute adherence to its sovereignty and national independence.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Maduro: Guyana’s President is the Zelenski of the Caribbean

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, emphasized that the entire political structure of Guyana “is totally corrupt” and that it is instrumentalized for provocation plans against Venezuela, while comparing Irfaan Ali as the “Zelenski of the Caribbean”.

“The government of Guyana has entered into a warlike spiral against Venezuela and they believe that they are going to do well; that is why it is totally accurate to qualify the president of Guyana as the Zelenski of the Caribbean”, said the Venezuelan president on Thursday during a broadcast of the podcast ‘Con Maduro Live de Repente’ (With Maduro Live Suddenly).

He also requested the immediate convening of a meeting of the Arguile Agreement to show the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, how he is violating international laws and how he is using the sea to be delimited between both countries.

Maduro warned that it is not possible to dispose of the sea to be delimited in an “illegal and abusive manner”, ignoring international law and Venezuelan law.

“So the Zelenski of the Caribbean must rectify immediately and stop provoking Venezuela, stop violating international laws; sit down and talk face to face with me”, he said.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve