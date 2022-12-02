Maduro announces Elections free of sanctions

During a press conference with international media, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, announced that his government will resume full dialogue with all the opposition groups in the country for sanction-free elections: “We have an economic dialogue with all the economic actors in the country, we are in dialogue with all the Economic sectors of the country, active,” he said.

He added that in the coming days the dialogue for the 2024 elections will be activated, “so that they are free and fair elections, this will depend on whether or not they keep their word. We are going to reactivate the inclusive dialogue table”, he said.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Citgo Profits Must Be Returned to Venezuela Says Maduro

“One of the vital elements to continue advancing in the negotiations is that Citgo is returned to Venezuela, completely, free of dust and straw and that the dividends that Citgo has given in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, be released to Venezuelan accounts for social investment, the dividends of Citgo”, detailed the president Maduro.

Maduro said that the progress of the agreements with the Venezuelan opposition depends on releasing the resources that keep his nation blocked.

On November 26, The Venezuelan Government and a sector of the opposition signed the second partial social agreement for the protection of Venezuelan citizens in Mexico City, which is aimed at recovering Venezuelan resources abroad for the attention of public services and areas of basic need.

The document establishes the creation of a single trust fund with the support of the United Nations (UN), for which the parties identified the resources frozen in the financial system abroad that will be incorporated progressively.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Govt and Opposition Sign Second Partial Agreement

The Venezuelan government delegation signed this Saturday the second partial agreement for the protection of the Venezuelan people, with a sector of the opposition of the South American country in Mexico City, thus restarting the dialogue between the parties.

In a protocol ceremony at the Mexican Foreign Ministry headquarters, representatives of both delegations signed the document, which was previously read by the mediating representative of Norway, Dag Nylander, in the presence of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the host country.

This agreement stipulates, among other aspects, the cooperation between the Government and the opposition in a humanitarian spending plan, such as the repair of electricity grids or the payment of medical care projects using 2.7 billion dollars (approximately the same amount in euros) of funds currently frozen in international accounts due to U.S. sanctions.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

US Oil Company Chevron To Operate in Venezuela

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Aissami announced that the US company Chevron will once again operate in Venezuela, after an easing of the U.S. blockade against his country’s oil industry.

“I have held a successful work meeting with Javier La Rosa, the president of Chevron, an oil company that will celebrate 100 years of operations in Venezuela in 2023,” he tweeted.

“In the next few hours, we will sign the contracts to promote the development of mixed companies and oil production, according to the norms established in the Venezuelan constitution and laws. Now, let’s produce!!”.

The meeting came three days after the U.S. Office for Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a special license for Chevron to operate in this South American country.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

266 more Venezuelans return from Peru with Plan Vuelta a la Patria

Another 266 Venezuelans returned to the country this Friday from Peru through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria carried out by the National Government.

This was reported by the Minister of People’s Power for Transportation, Ramón Velázquez Araguayán, in his account on the social network Twitter: «The Flag Airline Conviasa, once again demonstrates its social mission with the activation of the humanitarian flight from Peru where 266 compatriots arrived who expressed their desire to return to the country through this policy of President @NicolasMaduro,” Velásquez Araguayán published this Friday.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela and ALBA-TCP evaluate work agenda for 2023

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faria, held a meeting this Wednesday with the Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, in order to evaluate the joint work agenda for the year 2023.

«Together with the Executive Secretary of @ALBATCP, Sacha Llorenti @SachaLlorenti, we took stock of the achievements made this year and, in turn, we review the 2023 work agenda, reiterating the commitment to continue strengthening this space in favor of our peoples,” the Foreign Minister published on his account on the social network Twitter, along with photographs of the meeting.

The meeting also made it possible to establish a balance of the achievements achieved during this year, due to the different activities, especially in cultural matters, that were carried out in the country.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve