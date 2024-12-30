Maduro Announces New Consultations for Community Engagement

In a new edition of his program “Maduro Live de Repente”, President Nicolás Maduro addressed various issues of national interest, highlighting the importance of infrastructure projects and economic growth in Venezuela.

During the broadcast, President Maduro urged the authorities of the National Government to resume the project of recovery of the Warairarepano Cable Car on the Humboldt – La Guaira route, an emblematic tourist attraction that seeks to revitalize the local economy.

The Head of State also emphasized the cultural value of Venezuelan music, mentioning that each song has a story and a reason. In this context, he highlighted the success of the song “Mi Burrito Sabanero”, which has gained popularity during the Christmas festivities, and defended his Venezuelan origin against attempts to distort his identity.

In the political sphere, President Maduro announced that 2025 will bring six new popular consultations, which will include the choice of community, youth and cultural projects.

It also reported on the holding of three elections to elect governors, mayors and deputies to the National Assembly, reaffirming its commitment to citizen participation.

Source: Telesureglish.net

2024 Has Been a Blessed Year for Venezuela

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared that 2024 has been a blessed year for his country and highlighted the challenges expected in 2025.

“We have been in constant prayer every day this year. That is why we can say, 2024: the year of victory for the people of God, of justice, and of the equality of love in Venezuela,” he said while addressing pastors at the Christian Gathering in Prayer for Venezuela, held at the Miraflores Palace’s Bicentennial Square.

“The prophetic word will be fulfilled. In 2025 and the years to come, what lies ahead are blessings and miraculous times for our homeland, Venezuela,” Maduro added.

He emphasized that his country is a wonderful land and recalled that the last proclamation of the Liberator Simon Bolivar invoked the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit as protective force.

Source: Telesureglish.net

President Maduro Rejects Imperialist Claims on Panama and Defends the Sovereignty of the Peoples of America

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, expressed his strong rejection of the recent statements made by the elected president of the United States, Donald Trump, who has manifested annexationist intentions regarding the Panama Canal.

During his speech on the “Maduro Live de Repente” program, Maduro denounced imperialist claims that threaten the sovereignty of Latin American peoples, highlighting Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos as a symbol of dignity and resistance.

President Maduro recalled the legacy of Torrijos, who, according to him, “demolished the last stake of colonialism on Panamanian soil.”

In his remarks, he emphasized the historical significance of the former Panamanian president, underscoring his commitment to the independence and sovereignty of his country: “We feel Omar Torrijos, the greatest Bolivarian born in Panama (…) he said: ‘Standing or dead, but never on your knees,’” he stressed.

President Maduro’s statements came in response to comments made by Trump, who has questioned the tariffs that Panama charges for the use of the Interoceanic Canal and expressed concerns about Chinese influence in the region.

Source: Telesureglish.net

Yván Gil: Gerardo Werthein represents a historical disgrace for Argentina

The Chancellor of the Republic, Yván Gil, assured that his Argentinean counterpart, Gerardo Werthein, represents a historical shame for that nation, since he is linked to “fortunes amassed in the shadow of any opportunistic government and under the complicity of the darkest dictatorship that devastated Argentina”.

Through a message posted on his Telegram channel, Gil highlighted that the wealth Werthein holds is stained with the blood of tens of thousands of innocent people, murdered and tortured during the most tragic years of the history of that southern nation.

“The Wertheins are not just a surname: they are an emblem of looting, corruption and human misery. Their impact on Argentine society places them as undisputed leaders of, this yes, a true financial and moral underworld, dragging along with them a government that has only been expert in collecting international ridicule while sharpening its claws for new opportunities to plunder and launder illicit capital”, he pointed out.

In this sense, our Minister of Foreign Affairs repudiated Werthein’s attempts, on behalf of Javier Milei’s government, to opine on Venezuela’s internal affairs and question our Public Powers.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

E-commerce doubled this Christmas

The Executive Vice-President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, informed during the program Maduro Live De Repente, together with President Nicolás Maduro, that e-commerce during the Christmas season doubled compared to the same period of the previous year.

Rodriguez detailed that e-commerce grew by 97% between December 20 and 24 of this year, compared to the same date in 2023. During this same period, activity in shopping malls grew by 81% and purchases in supermarkets increased by 35%.

The highest economic authority of the country indicated that 232 million transactions were registered during this period, which establishes a record of operations in this sector.

In this sense, President Nicolás Maduro reflected on the sustained growth that the national economy has had, due to the planning that has been done from the Government.

“These last three months of the year have been impressive, the economic growth, above all, in these last days. The domestic market must be strengthened with national production, a lot of money is circulating, people satisfying their multiple needs”, said the President.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve