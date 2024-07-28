Maduro Calls to Vote for the Victory of Peace in Venezuela

“A vote for peace, tranquility, the right to the future, dialogue, and unity. I urge everyone to share this message,” he said.

In the early hours of Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on citizens to participate in the elections to elect the next Venezuelan president.

“¡Aha! The beautiful day of Chavez, of the people, of the Bolivarian Revolution, and of the victory of peace has arrived. At the sound of the Carabobo bugle, let’s go to the polling stations. Let’s vote, Venezuela!” he wrote on his social media account on X.

After casting his vote at a polling station located in the Mountain Barracks in Caracas, the Bolivarian leader also sent a message to all Venezuelans through an audio message.

“I greet you all. At 6:00 a.m., I went to my voting center. People were already lining up at all the tables. Quick and beautiful, a vote for peace, tranquility, the right to the future, dialogue, and unity. I urge everyone to share this message. I have already done my part, now it’s your turn,” he said.

At 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, Venezuelan polling stations opened their doors to receive over 21 million citizens eligible to vote in the presidential elections on July 28.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) opened 15,767 polling stations throughout the country, all of which are operating without any incidents. The polling stations will remain open for 12 hours. If necessary, they will remain operational as long as there are voters in line waiting to enter the polling stations.

In a completely digitalized voting process, ten candidates will appear on the voting machines: President Nicolas Maduro, right-wing opposition politician Edmundo Gonzalez, evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci, comedian Benjamin Rausseo, former mayors Daniel Ceballos and Claudio Fermin, former councilman Antonio Ecarri, legislators Luis Martinez and Jose Brito, and former electoral rector Enrique Marquez.