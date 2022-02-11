Maduro confirms capture of group trained in Colombia: Weekly Report

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro confirmed that a group of criminals captured in Tejerías, Aragua state (central-north), were trained and financed in Colombia: “An important group of criminals has been captured in Tejerías, financed and trained by Colombian paramilitarism”, stated the President.

He also explained that those captured are testifying before the authorities about the Colombian cities they were in and the training they received, with the support of the Colombian government led by Iván Duque.

According to the head of state, the individuals have also described how they were preparing a paramilitary base to attack the city of Caracas (capital) “under an order from the narco-paramilitary Iván Duque”.

Venezuela reactivates commercial flights with Portugal

The National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) of Venezuela informed the resumption of commercial flights to Portugal, being the fourth European country authorized by the nation to carry out aerocommercial operations since the arrival of Covid-19.

According to INAC, among the nations admitted for passenger transportation from the Latin American country are also Turkey, Mexico, Panama, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Russia, Cuba and Spain.

Venezuelan President announces cabinet changes

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced the new ministers of Health, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Indigenous Peoples, and Women and Gender Equality, where the presence of women stands out.

The President announced Magaly Gutiérrez Viña as Minister of People’s Power for Health, who replaces Carlos Alvarado, who left as a legacy his early attack to the Covid-19 virus, “Magaly has the important mission of continuing the fight against the pandemic”, said the Head of State.

The Head of State also confirmed the appointment of Olga Luisa Figueroa as the new Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, who had been serving as Vice Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Processing and Distribution.

Luisa Figueroa replaces engineer Juan Luis Laya Rodríguez, who held the portfolio since May 27th, 2020.

For its part, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples will be occupied by Clara Vidal, a young leader of the original community of Kariña in Venezuela.

Chancellor Plasencia holds meeting with heads of missions of Asean countries

Strengthening the ties between the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, following the instructions of President Nicolás Maduro Moros, organized a working meeting with the Heads of Mission of the member countries of this important regional integration mechanism.

The meeting brought together representatives of the national government institutions responsible for energy, mining and gas, agriculture, promotion of foreign trade and investment, tourism, infrastructure and connectivity, as well as the ambassadors and consuls accredited in Caracas of the member countries of this Association, composed of 10 countries and with more than 600 million inhabitants, to exchange information on the potential for cooperation and integration of our country, the Latin American and Caribbean region, and the ASEAN.

Bolivarian Government thanks WHO for its help in the fight against the pandemic

The Government of Venezuela, through its Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, expressed its gratitude to the Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, for his cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rodriguez also took advantage of her words to reiterate her country’s position to advocate for the end of the inequity in the distribution of the anti-covid vaccines, whose mechanisms delayed the start of the vaccination program in the South American nation.

The Venezuelan vice president highlighted the effectiveness of the Sputnik V (Russia), Sinopharm (China) and Abdala (Cuba) vaccines, which have been used in the vaccination campaign in Venezuela.

Bolivarian Government denounces the death of a minor off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago

The Venezuelan Government denounces the incident that occurred last Saturday in the territorial waters of Trinidad and Tobago, when agents of the Coast Guard of that country allegedly opened fire against a boat carrying 43 people, causing the death of a minor.

The Communiqué of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the authorities of the neighboring nation to carry out an investigation to determine why the uniformed officers proceeded to shoot at the people on the boat, in an event that also left a woman wounded.

“The Venezuelan Government extends its most sincere condolences to the relatives of the infant, while urging the authorities of Trinidad and Tobago to carry out a thorough investigation to clarify the facts surrounding this fatal incident in which, unfortunately, a Venezuelan child lost his life,” the text stressed.

Venezuela receives the 10 thousandth tourist from Russia

The “Santiago Mariño” International Airport in the city of Porlamar, Margarita Island, received the 10 thousandth tourist from the Russian Federation, within the framework of the cooperation agreement established between both nations.

Pavel Basarab, a little boy of only 7 years of age, accompanied by his parents, was received by the Minister of People’s Power for Tourism, Alí Ernesto Padrón: “Beginning February of victories, we continue receiving families that come to enjoy the beautiful beaches of Nueva Esparta, the natural spaces of Canaima and the beauty and history of Caracas, and there are still many tourists to come”, he said.

He explained that tourists are attended in a bubble scheme, vaccinated when they leave their country and with the PCR test in hand, which is repeated when they enter national territory, and also if they decide to move to other regions, this has allowed to have very low levels of contagion.

Vice Minister Raúl Li Causi meets with authorities of Grenada to boost cooperation relations

The Vice Minister for the Caribbean, Raul Li Causi, participated in the celebration of the 48th anniversary of Grenada’s independence. He first met with Prime Minister Keith Mitchell, with whom he discussed joint work in strategic areas, specifically in the agricultural sector. Together with Foreign Minister Oliver Joseph, he agreed on the need to join efforts and increase solidarity between the two countries, especially in times of recovery from Covid-19.

Finally, Li Causi held a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Peter David, which was conducive to boosting cooperation in agri-food matters, as part of the strategy promoted by Venezuela to compensate for the adverse effects of the coronavirus in the region.

