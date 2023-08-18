Maduro demands the return of Citgo and $4 billion in profits

Venezuela Increases Oil Production Amid US Sanctions

In its latest report on the world market, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) highlighted that the Venezuelan oil production increased by 10.65 percent between February and August of this year.

In that period, the state company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) registered an average increase of 78,000 barrels per day. Between January and August, the average daily production went from 732,000 to 810,000 barrels.

PDVSA President Rafael Tellechea assured that these results emanate from the strategy guided by President Nicolas Maduro and the effort of the Venezuelan workers, who trust in their abilities to face the arbitrary sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

The official added that Venezuela is a relevant player in the energy markets in the midst of the international crisis and PDVSA is focused on fulfilling this strategic role.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Controls Illegal Mining in Orinoco

On Wednesday, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) Commander Gen. Domingo Hernandez announced that over 500 soldiers are traveling to the Alto Orinoco region to continue the operation against illegal mining.

The FANB soldiers will go to the western edge of the Yapacana National Park “to fight for territorial integrity and national sovereignty and against criminal groups destroying nature,” he said, adding that “environmental protection is everyone’s task and a constitutional duty and right”.

The Bolivarian soldiers continue to evacuate illegal miners from the Yapacana area, dismantle illegal facilities, and destroy environmentally damaging equipment.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Russia will give Venezuela military advice

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Alexandr Fomin, discussed cooperation issues with senior military representatives from Venezuela and Bolivia within the framework of the Army 2023 international forum, which is being held this week at the Russian Army theme park, Patriot, west of Moscow, international media review.

Fomin met with his Venezuelan counterpart, General Renier Enrique Urbáez Fermín, with whom he discussed “current issues of military and technical-military cooperation between Russia and Venezuela, and marked future steps for its development,” reported the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in a statement.

This Tuesday, at the XI International Security Conference in Moscow, held within the framework of the military fair, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, addressed the representatives of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua directly, whom he thanked for their support for the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

With the progressive strengthening of relations between Venezuela and Russia, several cooperation agreements have been signed in the security and military areas.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

More than six thousand flights made Conviasa in the first half of 2023

The airline Consorcio Venezolano de Industrias Aeronáuticas y Servicios Aéreos SA (Conviasa) has made a total of 6.309 national and international flights in the first half of the year.

Through its account on the X social network, the Ministry for Transportation explained that these flights have allowed Venezuelans to connect with every corner of the country and with the world.

“Nothing stops our air route expansion plan!” he added, along with a video showing the operations of the Venezuelan line.

Last June, in connection with completing five years of service, the People’s Power Minister for Transportation and President of Conviasa, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, reported that the airline had mobilized 1.953.978 passengers inside and outside the country, up to that date.

According to the EFE news agency, Conviasa covers 28 national and 13 international routes to countries such as Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico, Syria, Russia, saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Iran, according to the airline’s own data.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

President Maduro demanded the return of Citgo and $4 billion in profits

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, rejected the actions that extend the coup plot to keep Citgo kidnapped, and that have caused millions in losses to the main subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

In the 12th broadcast of the “Con Maduro +” program, the head of state rejected the dispossession of the assets of the state company. “What they are doing to Citgo is something that can be applied to any country in the world,” he denounced.

The president warned that in the United States “they are stealing a company that costs more than 12 billion dollars and that belongs to Venezuelans,” for which he demanded the return of these assets and the profits that the company has produced during that time.

In this sense, President Maduro denounced that in the last four years Citgo has produced some 4 billion dollars in profits, which remain sequestered in US banks.

“Venezuela demands the immediate return of the Citgo company and the return of the 4.000 million dollars that they owe us for these four years of kidnapping,” the president said.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve