Maduro Highlights Economic Growth in Venezuela

In a recent interview with journalist Ignacio Ramonet, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted the strategies implemented by the Bolivarian government to boost the national economy in the face of challenges imposed by external attacks that seek to destabilize the country’s financial system.

President Maduro stated that despite the economic blockade by the United States, Venezuela’s industrial growth reached a remarkable 45% at the end of 2024.

During the conversation, the President also emphasized a significant growth in domestic trade, which increased by 81% in the last quarter of the year. These results, according to Maduro, are proof of the economic progress that the country has experienced in recent years.

Looking ahead, the President detailed the government’s plans for 2025, emphasizing its commitment to improving the quality of life for Venezuelans through initiatives such as the Barrio Nuevo Tricolor Plan, which aims to implement new construction methods to benefit families.

In addition, President Maduro mentioned that the missions and great missions created by the Bolivarian Revolution will continue to be fundamental for strengthening the economy and social welfare in Venezuela.

Regarding energy, President Maduro pointed out that 75% of the country’s electricity comes from hydrological sources, with plans to increase this percentage in the coming years. He also emphasized investment in solar energy, noting that “humanity is well placed to move towards alternative forms of non-polluting energy production.”

Venezuela Rejected Argentina’s Complaint to the International Criminal Court

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Yván Gil, dismissed the complaint filed by the Argentine government led by Javier Milei on Thursday.

The charges focus on the alleged “arbitrary detention and forced disappearance” of police officer Nahuel Gallo, who was captured in Venezuela under suspicion of being a mercenary involved in terrorist activities.

Gil labeled the complaint a “painful spectacle” and an “international ridicule,” asserting that the Argentine government is misusing the Rome Statute to feed a “sick political obsession.”

According to the foreign minister, this attitude reflects not only a lack of knowledge but also a serious lack of seriousness in handling international affairs.

Gil concluded that the Argentine government has become “the laughingstock of global diplomacy,” emphasizing the lack of credibility in its actions on the international stage.

President Nicolas Maduro Warns About the Impact of Social Media on Mental Health and Politics in an Interview With Ignacio Ramonet

In a recent interview with journalist Ignacio Ramonet, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro addressed the role of social media in political manipulation and its impact on the mental health of young people.

During the conversation, Maduro stated that these platforms have been instrumentalized to destabilize countries and manipulate electoral processes.

The head of state specifically pointed to TikTok, saying that the social network has succumbed to “blackmail” and the “command of the powerful in the United States.”

In this context, Maduro made an urgent call to protect the mental health of children and youth, warning that excessive use of social networks is seriously affecting their cognitive development. “We are obliged to protect the mental health of our countries,” he emphasized.

Additionally, Maduro pledged to collaborate with the Constitutional Chamber of Venezuela to implement measures that safeguard the emotional well-being of society. “I serve those in humanity who want to defend the right to mental health,” said the president.

