Maduro insists Bogota Summit lift sanctions on Venezuela

Bogota Summit Must Support Lifting of Sanctions on Venezuela

On Monday, President Nicolas Maduro said he hopes that the “Bogota Summit”, which was called by Colombian President Gustavo Petro for April 25, will contribute to achieving the lifting of all the sanctions against Venezuela set by established by the U.S. and its allies.

“There are great expectations about the conference. We are going to be very aware of all the events and their development, proposals, and conclusions. It is a good opportunity to look for ways to overcome this era of sanctions and blockade that has affected Venezuela so much,” he said.

In a meeting in Caracas held on Sunday, Maduro and Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva analyzed the Bogota Summit in which representatives of 20 Latin American and European countries will take part: “Venezuela supports this summit so as to energize and revive our country’s struggle to achieve respect for our sovereignty and independence and for the definitive lifting of all unilateral coercive measures,” the Bolivarian leader said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela And Bolivia Sign 13 Agreements On Cooperation

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, signed on Thursday 13 cooperation agreements in several sectors including oil, gas, mining, education, health, air connections, and culture.

The Bolivian president said: “This strengthening and signing of agreements that have been achieved after several days of work, marks the resumption of our relations”.

The Venezuelan President for his part said that “these 13 agreements are a commitment sworn between our peoples to initiate a new stage of joint work, union, and integration between sister Bolivia and Venezuela.”

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and Russia review common agenda on geopolitics in Unesco

Venezuela and Russia The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) worked on the common agenda this Thursday, as part of the new global geopolitics, where multilateralism paves the way for respect for the self-determination and democracy of peoples.

The information was released through his account on the social network Twitter by the Venezuelan ambassador to UNESCO, Rodulfo Pérez, who held a meeting with the permanent representative of Russia to UNESCO, Rynat Alyautdinov.

“Today we are working on a common agenda with His Excellency the Ambassador of @unesco_russia Rynat Alyautdinov. The world is facing a new situation; multipolarity, respect for the will of the people and democracy have a future on the horizon”, the Ambassador published on Twitter.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

International Seminar seeks to recover the national economy:

This Thursday the International Seminar “National unity for the recovery of the Venezuelan economy in the face of the international blockade” began in Caracas, with the participation of international delegations.

In the event, held in the José Félix Ribas room of the Teresa Carreño Theater, personalities such as the Secretary General of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur), Ernesto Samper; Ricardo Patino, from Ecuador; and former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa.

The presentation by the economist Rafael Correa stands out for having achieved, during his administration, great economic advances in his country, turning Ecuador into a prosperous nation. In his speech, Correa addressed, among other topics, the benefits and challenges of maintaining a sovereign monetary policy in Venezuela and Latin America.

This seminar is part of the activities carried out by the National Government to promote relations with the countries of the region, and coordinate common strategies to promote cooperation and integration in economic matters.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve