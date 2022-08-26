Venezuelan Economy to Grow 18.7% Second Quarter: Central Bank

“The first estimate we have from the private sector is giving us a value of 18.7 percent growth,” Ortega detailed during a broadcast of the state-owned Venezolana de Televisión channel.

At the same time, the president of the financial entity detailed that during the first quarter of the year, the growth was 17.4 percent and emphasized that it is the highest increase registered in Latin America.

For his part, President Nicolás Maduro highlighted that a new economic model is being developed in the country due to the effects of the sanctions imposed by the United States: “After having faced the hardest of the consequences of these criminal measures, of these criminal sanctions against our country, today we can say, Venezuela has found its way to growth, it has found its way to a new economic model that we have to go blunting,” he detailed.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Proposes a Colombian-Venezuelan Economic Zone

On Tuesday, President Nicolas Maduro announced that he will propose to Colombian President Gustavo Petro the creation of a border economic zone that encompasses the department of Norte de Santander in Colombia and the state of Tachira in Venezuela.

“We will propose a binational economic, commercial, and productive development zone. The time has come for us to build it,” he said, specifying that it will be a special economic zone (SEZ), which could later cover other border territories such as Zulia, Tachira, Apure, and Amazonas.

Maduro also announced that a team of officials is working to accelerate the economic and commercial opening with Colombia in the border area, which has been closed since 2019.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Emtrasur Aircraft Crew Meets With Relatives

On Thursday, 27 relatives of the 14 Venezuelan crew members of the plane held in Argentina left the Maiquetía International Airport for Buenos Aires to reunite with their loved ones.

Previously, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro activated a “special mission” so that the crew members of Emtrasur are reunited with their families: “Our humanist and socialist government is in solidarity with those who need it. The fight for the release of the crew continues,” Transportation Minister Ramon Velasquez said.

The Boeing 747 owned by Emtrasur, which is a subsidiary of the Venezuelan state airline CONVIASA, has been seized in Argentina since June. From the first day of their illegal detention, the plane’s crew has had the support of the Venezuelan government and people.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Slams Attempts to Stall Recovery of Economy

“Then a group comes to shoot up the parallel dollar in a fictitious way, so that a group of traders comes to steal from the people (…), that no one tries to torpedo and damage the economic recovery, that rather we all help the country to recover fully and absolutely”, detailed the President during a broadcast of the Venezolana de Televisión network.

During the last week, in Venezuela, there have been accelerated increases in the exchange rate of foreign currencies parallel to the one established by the country’s Central Bank. Since 2003, the Caribbean nation has had exchange control, which gives the Government the power to sell and buy foreign currency.

Amid the exchange control and the economic blockade denounced by the Venezuelan Government, a parallel market has emerged in the Caribbean country, in which Venezuelans can acquire, albeit at a higher price, the foreign currency of their choice.

In such a sense, Maduro highlighted that this parallel dollar strategy responded to some sectors’ dossier and mentioned that they are using it again, intending to disturb the economic recovery process of this last year.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela obtained fourth place in Self-Armored Technique in Army Games

Venezuela obtained fourth place in the Self-Armored Technique Master discipline, during his participation in the Army Games 2022 held in Ostrogoshk, Voronez region, Russia.

Information about the featured participation of the Venezuelan delegation of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) was make known by the FANB through its account on the social network Twitter.

Six countries participated in the meeting: Armenia, Uzbekistan, Russia, China, Belarus and Venezuela.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve