Maduro says Venezuela is returning to Andean Community of Nations

“We are determined to join the Andean Community of Nations with all our productive capacity, with our commercial capacity and a growing economy; it is the moment, it is time, everything has its time and the time has come to return to the Andean Community of Nations to build with our brothers of the Andean South America,” said the president during a broadcast of the state-owned Venezolana de Televisión channel.

On November 1, Colombian President Gustavo Petro asked his Venezuelan counterpart to evaluate his country’s return to the Andean Community of Nations during his official visit to Caracas. This is the second time that the Colombian president has asked Maduro to evaluate the return of the Caribbean country to the regional bloc.

Venezuela belonged to the organization since 1973 and it was in 2006, under the presidency of Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), that the country left the block as a direct consequence of the immediate damage that would be caused by the Free Trade Agreements (FTA) signed by Colombia and Peru, according to the Government at that time.

Source: Telesurenglish.com.ve

Venezuela and Colombia Consolidate Bilateral Relations

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, signed a joint declaration on Tuesday after a working meeting held in Caracas (capital) to consolidate bilateral relations and deepen integration.

“We have discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation between Colombia and Venezuela, two countries that have a mark in history for brotherhood and understanding,” said President Maduro.

He also said that the meeting with his Colombian counterpart was “auspicious with good results” and that among the points discussed are: Commercial and economic alliances, Areas linked to peace, The new steps towards a total and safe opening of borders and other issues of multilateral interest.

Source: Telesurenglish.com.ve

Guinea Bissau President Visits Venezuela

He was accompanied by the first combatant, Cilia Flores; the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, and members of the National Executive, as well as part of the entourage accompanying the African leader.

Currently, Venezuela and Guinea Bissau have 18 agreements signed in various fields such as politics, technical cooperation, culture, mining, communications, the fight against drugs, health, diplomatic academies and other areas.

Source: Telesurenglish.com.ve

Maduro and Lula Agree to Resume Cooperation Agenda

“I had a good telephone conversation with the president-elect of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with whom we agreed to resume the binational agenda of cooperation between our countries. We appreciate his willingness!” Maduro said through his Twitter account.

In another message, Maduro said that both governments have the will to work for the strengthening of Latin America and the Caribbean and the economic and social development of their peoples.

Relations between Venezuela and Brazil have been tense since 2019 when President Jair Bolsonaro recognized the oppositionist Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself “interim president” of Venezuela.

Source: Telesurenglish.com.ve

Conseturismo bets on the reactivation of the sector

An important reactivation in the tourism sector is expected for the Christmas season, which is evidenced by the demand for packages and reservations that agencies and wholesalers already have.

Leudo González, president of the Tourism Council, Conseturismo, indicated that the sector has high expectations in its reactivation for this season, “in visits, arrivals and overnight stays.”

He indicated that destinations such as Margarita, Canaima, Los Roques and Mérida began to receive reservations for December, although he did not reveal the percentage but said that there is significant interest in these destinations.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve