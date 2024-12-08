President Maduro Warns CARICOM About SouthCom’s Provocations in Guyana

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urged the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to remain vigilant regarding provocations from the U.S. Southern Command (SouthCom) in Guyana.

“The President of Guyana is meeting with SouthCom authorities. They think they can intimidate Venezuela,” he said.

“I call on CARICOM and its prime ministers to stay alert to the actions of what used to be the Cooperative Republic of Guyana,” Maduro added, suggesting that Guyana has abandoned its status as a sovereign nation to become a colony of transnational oil corporations.

“ExxonMobil runs Guyana. And that is shameful for the dignity of Caribbean peoples. Furthermore, they are trying to set up U.S. military bases in our Guayana Esequiba,” the Bolivarian leader stated.

Previously, Venezuela had reminded CARICOM that Guyana is pursuing militaristic actions driven by alliances with SouthCom, ExxonMobil, and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Venezuelan authorities also expressed that these actions not only “aim at preparing aggression” against the South American country but also represent a violation of the agreements set in the Argyle Joint Declaration for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela signed on Dec. 14, 2023.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and Russia Strengthen Strategic Alliance at Diplomatic Meeting

Through his social networks, Gil highlighted the importance of the conversation, noting that the relationship between Venezuela and Russia is based on “mutual benefit” and increasing cooperation.

“We are pleased to have received the Russian ambassador for a pleasant conversation about the progress of the significant bilateral agenda that our countries have developed,” said the Foreign Minister.

In an effort to consolidate their bilateral relationship, Venezuela and Russia have reaffirmed their strong political and diplomatic alliance during a recent meeting between the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, and the Russian Ambassador to the country, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasarov. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere where both diplomats discussed progress on the joint agenda that benefits both nations.

This meeting follows the 17th Meeting of the High-Level Intergovernmental Commission (CIAN) held on November 7 in Caracas. During this meeting, the two nations signed new cooperation agreements covering various areas, including technology, hydrocarbons, energy, and aviation.

These agreements add to the 300 previously established between the two countries, focusing on subsoil and hydrocarbon resource use until 2026, as well as training and technical advice for energy sector security.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and China Expand Energy and Financial Cooperation

On Thursday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez held a meeting with the president of China’s National Development and Reform Commission, Zheng Shanjie, during which they signed an agreement outlining a new energy and financial pathway between the two countries.

“The new agreement will allow us to activate our cooperation at a more efficient level and expand our horizons in areas of work to overcome common challenges,” Rodriguez said from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where she also met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed the work plan established following Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to China in 2023.

“We began with an extraordinary meeting with the president of the National Development and Reform Commission of China, our friend Zheng Shanjie. We reviewed our cooperation agenda, which had been expanded during the September 2023 visit,” Rodriguez said.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

UNESCO: Casabe as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity Representing Venezuela’s Cultural Richness

On December 4, Venezuela celebrated a significant milestone by receiving recognition of the Casabe as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity from UNESCO.

This announcement, made by President Nicolás Maduro during a meeting with the National Election Commission, not only highlights the importance of this traditional food but also fits into a broader narrative about Venezuelan identity and culture.

Casabe, a bread made from yucca, is much more than just food; it represents a deep connection with the indigenous and Caribbean roots of Venezuela.

The inclusion of this heritage on the UNESCO list is a collective triumph that includes not only Venezuela but also other countries in the region, such as Honduras, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.

This multinational effort underscores the importance of Casabe as a shared cultural element that has survived through the centuries, even in the face of challenges imposed by colonization.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela reiterates support for global energy balance

Venezuela reaffirmed its historic commitment to contribute to the global energy balance in times of challenges for the world economy.

This was stated by the executive vice-president of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, who participated this Friday in the 38th Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC.

In her Telegram account, Rodríguez announced that during the meeting they decided by consensus on actions to preserve the stability of the international oil market.

The OPEC+ alliance extended the voluntary oil cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of March 2025, and the cuts of 1.65 million b/d until the end of 2026, according to a communiqué of this organization, referred to by Sputnik.

The next meeting of OPEC member countries will take place next December 10, in an online format.

Source: UltimasNoticias.com.ve