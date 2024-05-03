Maduro Warns of U.S. Plan for Venezuela-Guyana Conflict

President Maduro warned that U.S. is preparing Venezuela-Guyana conflict

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro warned this Monday during his 43rd program “Con Maduro +” that the government of the United States (US) has prepared a Venezuela-Guyana conflict.

In this regard, he referred that the US has planned a set of conflicts of a military nature, of a violent nature. “What is the United States doing here in Guyana? Why have they established 12 secret bases of the CIA? Why have they established 14 secret bases of the Southern Command in Guyana, our territory? Because they are also looking for a conflict here”, he denounced.

From the Miraflores Palace, the Head of State denounced that the US plan, in view of the loss of influence in Asia, Eurasia and Africa, is to take refuge and recolonize our America.

The President commented on an opinion article published by the Washington Post, which states that “the US is staggering towards a decline from which few powers have recovered”. He referred that in the face of the decline of the US empire in the construction of the new world the US economy functions as a war economy and pointed out that the 21 states of the 50 states of the United States live off war dollars.

“It is planned in this period of decline to wage war and try by way of violence and military to maintain its dominance, its hegemony and its influence,” he said.

Venezuelan National Assembly Approves Pension Protection Bill

The National Assembly of Venezuela approved on Thursday in the first discussion, the Social Security Pension Protection Bill, after it was presented to that body by the executive vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez.

“We wanted to bring this bill that has 13 articles that seek special protection, through contributions and contributions of private business for the protection of pensions against criminal blockade” said Rodríguez and also recalled that the country’s income from the blockade was impacted by 99 percent.

In that sense, she denounced that on April 18, the United States Government reimposed sanctions against Venezuela and its oil industry, which will generate losses in revenues that reach and exceed 2,000,000,000 by 2024.

“The determination of the Venezuelan people has been very firm in saying that no criminal blockade, no blackmail and no extortion can change the will and sovereignty of the Venezuelan people” she said, while stressing that the only will that should govern the country is that of the people and not that of any foreign mandate.

The Bill for the Protection of Social Security Pensions against the Imperialist Blockade is approved, in its first discussion.

Rodriguez demanded that the lifting of sanctions against Venezuela is a right of Venezuelans and insisted that the Law on the Protection of Social Security Pensions is not only social protection.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Nicolás Maduro Approaches the Workers in the Framework of His International Day

On Wednesday, President Nicolás Maduro, after joining workers on the street, met with oil workers from the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA, to announce a series of announcements and reforms for the working class.

The head of state pointed out that Venezuela is fighting in two directions: against the blockade, against sanctions and surnames; and for economic growth, development and the recovery of the social welfare state of the working class in a progressive way.

The President announced the increase of the minimum integral income of workers to 130 dollars, “the minimum, and that it increasingly impacts the capacity of workers, meaning that this year, from January to May, we have impacted 86% the minimum integral income.

Likewise, Maduro announced the construction of 2 million more homes, to reach 7 million decent ceilings and “put organized workers, the working class, at the center of the effort”, accompanied by the signing of the Law on Housing and Habitat Provision for the working class, workers and the Venezuelan family.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Far-Right is Linked to PDVSA-Crypto Case

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the involvement of the extreme right in the PDVSA-CRYPTO case, which involves the use of cryptocurrencies for the corrupt appropriation of resources from the company Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA)

During his program “With Maduro +,” he stated that the investigation has yielded compelling evidence for the full force of the law to come down on the corrupt individuals.

“A highly corrupt mafia was formed. It took advantage of the trust and power given to them not only to embezzle the country but also to align with an extremist right-wing plan and with the United States government,” Maduro said.

He also emphasized that Attorney General Tarek William Saab has managed to gather evidence through conversations, Zoom video conferences, and statements from those involved.

According to the evidence obtained, since January 2018, elements of the Venezuelan far-right such as Leopoldo Lopez were coordinating conspiracies with the White House to assassinate the Venezuelan president and carry out a coup.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Nicolas Maduro Is the Favorite Candidate According to Insight Magazine

On Monday, the pollster Insight, conducted a study where she analyzed the percentage of support of electoral candidates in Venezuela for the official elections, next to celebrate the 28 of this july. The poll also measured Venezuelans’ willingness to go to the polls and political affinity with each party.

As for popularity by candidate President Nicolas Maduro tops the podium as the favorite candidate, with 52.4% popularity. On the second podium almost 37% apart is the opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzales Urrutia of the unitary platform.

Meanwhile, candidate Daniel Ceballos with 5.89%; Claudio Fermín with 2.80%; Benjamin Rausseo with 1.97%; Javier Bertucci 1.85%; Antonio Ecarri with 1.55%; José Brito 0.79%; Luis Eduardo Martínez with 0.47% and Enrique Márquez with 0.43%.

However, 16.08% do not have a preference for any candidate or do not yet know who they wish to vote for.

Source: Telesurenglish.net