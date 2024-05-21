Maduro’s decision to not accept AstraZeneca vaccines was a wise move

VENEZUELA WAS ALWAYS RIGHT ABOUT THE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE

Three years after the entry of AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19 into Venezuela was prohibited, President Nicolás Maduro’s decision, more than correct, saved many Venezuelans from the harmful effects of this drug.

Time proved the Venezuelan government right when the European Commission recently suspended the marketing of this product from the global pharmaceutical company based in the United Kingdom.

The company itself made the request to the European organization after it admitted that the vaccine “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS (thrombocytopenia thrombosis syndrome).” The ban came into effect this Tuesday, May 7.

The Venezuelan government informed the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in March 2021 that it was refusing to receive AstraZeneca vaccines through the Covax mechanism, created by the World Health Organization (WHO) to “guarantee” equitable distribution. of immunizations. On that occasion the president said :

“Venezuela has authorized a set of vaccines that are going to enter (…). No vaccine will enter the country, nor should it be sent, that has not been authorized by our national scientific institutes, by the pharmacological institutes , by the health authorities”.

The government decision was based on technical reports of side effects with AstraZeneca doses given that several deaths had been recorded in European countries, which is why some governments decided to suspend the use of the drug.

Before President Maduro prohibited the entry of these vaccines that were causing deaths due to thrombosis, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, among other countries on the European continent, had suspended the use of AstraZeneca, despite the fact that the WHO continued with its administration.

It should be noted that Venezuela was the first Latin American country to deny permission for its use. And even though the damage it was causing was known, the decision was criticized and the Venezuelan president was accused of being based on “political” and not scientific criteria.

There was even an attempt to project that by “intentionally preventing the entry of vaccines could constitute a new crime against humanity”, arguing that an extermination against the population was being promoted.

Some statements from opposition personalities:

Delsa Solórzano: “Not allowing the vaccination of Venezuelans is a criminal act.”

Alejandro Crespo, president of the Venezuelan Society of Pediatrics, Aragua subsidiary: “Studies have shown that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and that it reduces the possibility of hospitalization or death, which is why the Government’s position is regrettable.”

Juan Guaidó: “The politicization that the dictatorship intends to give to administer the vaccine must be left aside, they cannot continue to discriminate and generate social control through the necessary help to Venezuelans.”

In this way, opposition sectors criticized the Bolivarian Government’s refusal under the premise that its ban was related to the fact that access to said vaccine had been managed by Juan Guiadó through his fake “interim government . ” However, the reality is that, to the former deputy’s collection of crimes, the multiple deaths that his “management” would have caused in the Venezuelan population should have been added if said vaccine had been administered.

Taking this account, it can be said that, in effect, President Nicolás Maduro’s decision was correct, even under the pressure of immunizing the population in the context of criminal sanctions and their devastating effects on society.