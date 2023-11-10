Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes northeast of St Vincent (SVG)

Earthquake recorded northeast of St Vincent and the Grenadines

This afternoon, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was registered to the northeast of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC), it happened about 12:57 p.m. (local time) at a depth of 10 km.

According to the UWI SRC’s Automatic Earthquake Location, the quake struck:

79 kilometres northeast of Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Saint Lucia, Castries, 79 kilometres SE

112 kilometres WNW, Bridgetown, Barbados