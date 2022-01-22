Maia and Ben tie the knot

Maia Eustace, daughter of former Opposition leader Arnhim Eustace, tied the knot on Saturday 22 January.

Maia, Eustace’s only daughter, married Benjamin Exeter, NDP candidate for Central Leeward in the 2020 general elections.

Eustace and Exeter exchanged vows at the Mt Coke Methodist Church, surrounded by immediate family members and close friends.

Eustace is a Lawyer by profession, while her husband Benjamin Exeter is an IT Specialist and politician.

Their marriage follows that of government minister Carlos James who tied the knot on Palm Island two weeks ago.