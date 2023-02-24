Majah Hype, Jamaican Comedian, jailed in Georgia

Internationally known Jamaican comedian Majah Hype has been Jailed in Georgia where he is facing accusations for simple violence and felony charges for making ‘terroristic threats and acts’.

For the previous four days, he has being held at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office adult detention facility.

Hype, whose true name is Nigel Theron Joseph, was arrested and processed on February 19, 2023, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s office, and is in custody without bond.

Despite his recent incarceration, his social media profiles are still live and are most likely managed by an aide. Law police provided no other information on his arrest.

The comedian’s arrest in Georgia is not his first. Majah Hype was arrested in January 2021 after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Latisha Kirby Farrell. He was charged with kidnapping, making terroristic threats, and simple violence at the time. He was later released from jail on a $15,000 bond. For the same incident, the comedian was also detained in the Cherokee County Adult Correctional Facility south of Atlanta.

It’s unclear if this recent arrest is related to that case, although his ex-girlfriend is said to have filed for a restraining order against him.