Major Overhaul Announced for Wallilabou Agricultural Station

WALLILABOU STATION TO GET 50 THOUSAND DOLLAR BOOST

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Ceasar has announced a 50-thousand-dollar injection into the Wallilabou Agricultural Station for seeds and seedling production.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony recently in Barrouallie, the Minister noted that it is important for farmers on the leeward side of the island to be able to access seedlings and other support from the station.

He mentioned that the station will be restructured and other stations around the country will also have to improve their performances as the demands for their services increase.

“I am not satisfied as the Minister of Agriculture as to the performance at the Wallilabou station…we are paying people to work at the station and you can’t put your pot on the fire that and go to that station and know you are going to leave with seedlings…Wallilabou station will be getting a big shake up,” the minister said.

The Minister also mentioned that there are other programmes being conducted in conjunction with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, the Farmers’ Support Company to establish over 7 thousand backyard gardeners.

“There are too many things that we are buying overseas that we can grow from home…the cucumbers, the tomatoes, the hot peppers, we have to grow more of these…we are also going to work with co-operatives to make sure you have the inputs so that you can plant more and you will have more to market,” Ceasar added.