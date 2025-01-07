Major Promotions Announced for SVG Police & Coast Guard Personnel

SEVENTY (70) POLICE OFFICERS PROMOTED IN THE RSVGPF
Seventy officers from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the SVG Coast Guard Service have been promoted. Approved by the Police Service Commission, these appointments on promotion, which took effect on various dates, mark significant updates to the leadership and operational structure of both organizations. Those promoted are as follows:
TO BE ACTING SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE
- Foster Scott, ASP
TO BE ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE
- Inspector Atland Browne
TO BE ACTING ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENTS OF POLICE
- Inspector Angus Morris
- Inspector Nolan Dallaway
TO BE INSPECTORS OF POLICE
- Station Sergeant Desrine Daize
- Station Sergeant Maxian Richardson
TO BE ACTING INSPECTORS OF POLICE
- Station Sergeant Cuthbert Morris
- Station Sergeant Ken Samuel
TO BE STATION SERGEANTS
- Sergeant Casanki Quow
- Sergeant Dwight Lewis
- Sergeant Biorn Duncan
- Sergeant Kendal Horne
TO BE ACTING STATION SERGEANTS
- Sergeant Disraeli Lett
- Sergeant Carl Lewis
SVG COAST GUARD PROMOTIONS
TO BE SUB-LIEUTENANT
- Sub-Lt. (Ag.) Celia Charles
Sub-Lt. Celia Charles is the first female to be promoted to that rank at the SVG Coast Guard.
TO ACT AS SUB-LIEUTENANT
- Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Kenlet Francis
ACTED IN THE CAPACITY OF SUB-LIEUTENANT
- Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Alvis Daniel
TO BE CHIEF PETTY OFFICERS
- Chief Petty Officer (Ag.) Melita Browne
- Petty Officer (PO) Jevon Lewis
- Petty Officer (PO) Renrick Gibson
TO BE ACTING CHIEF PETTY OFFICER
- Petty Officer (PO) Marcel Morris
ACTED IN THE CAPACITY OF CHIEF PETTY OFFICER
- Petty Officer (PO) Daron Robinson
GENERAL PROMOTIONS
Commissioner of Police, Mr. Envill Williams, has approved the following promotions in the Constabulary and Coast Guard Service:
- Sergeants of Police: 6
- Acting Sergeants of Police: 11
- Corporals of Police: 7
- Acting Corporals of Police: 17
- Petty Officers: 4
- Acting Petty Officers: 1
- Leading Seamen: 5
In a statement, Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Envill Williams congratulated the promoted officers, emphasizing that these advancements recognize their contributions and signify the additional responsibilities they now bear. Commissioner Williams also extended his appreciation to all members of the organization for their continued service and dedication.