Major Promotions Announced for SVG Police & Coast Guard Personnel

SEVENTY (70) POLICE OFFICERS PROMOTED IN THE RSVGPF

Seventy officers from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the SVG Coast Guard Service have been promoted. Approved by the Police Service Commission, these appointments on promotion, which took effect on various dates, mark significant updates to the leadership and operational structure of both organizations. Those promoted are as follows:

TO BE ACTING SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE

Foster Scott, ASP

TO BE ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE

Inspector Atland Browne

TO BE ACTING ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENTS OF POLICE

Inspector Angus Morris

Inspector Nolan Dallaway

TO BE INSPECTORS OF POLICE

Station Sergeant Desrine Daize

Station Sergeant Maxian Richardson

TO BE ACTING INSPECTORS OF POLICE

Station Sergeant Cuthbert Morris

Station Sergeant Ken Samuel

TO BE STATION SERGEANTS

Sergeant Casanki Quow

Sergeant Dwight Lewis

Sergeant Biorn Duncan

Sergeant Kendal Horne

TO BE ACTING STATION SERGEANTS

Sergeant Disraeli Lett

Sergeant Carl Lewis

SVG COAST GUARD PROMOTIONS

TO BE SUB-LIEUTENANT

Sub-Lt. (Ag.) Celia Charles

Sub-Lt. Celia Charles is the first female to be promoted to that rank at the SVG Coast Guard.

TO ACT AS SUB-LIEUTENANT

Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Kenlet Francis

ACTED IN THE CAPACITY OF SUB-LIEUTENANT

Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Alvis Daniel

TO BE CHIEF PETTY OFFICERS

Chief Petty Officer (Ag.) Melita Browne

Petty Officer (PO) Jevon Lewis

Petty Officer (PO) Renrick Gibson

TO BE ACTING CHIEF PETTY OFFICER

Petty Officer (PO) Marcel Morris

ACTED IN THE CAPACITY OF CHIEF PETTY OFFICER

Petty Officer (PO) Daron Robinson

GENERAL PROMOTIONS

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Envill Williams, has approved the following promotions in the Constabulary and Coast Guard Service:

Sergeants of Police: 6

Acting Sergeants of Police: 11

Corporals of Police: 7

Acting Corporals of Police: 17

Petty Officers: 4

Acting Petty Officers: 1

Leading Seamen: 5

In a statement, Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Envill Williams congratulated the promoted officers, emphasizing that these advancements recognize their contributions and signify the additional responsibilities they now bear. Commissioner Williams also extended his appreciation to all members of the organization for their continued service and dedication.